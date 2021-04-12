Love Runs Wild
A pair of stories about romance in AfricaCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people hear of Africa, the first thing that comes to mind are the animals. Rightfully so, as Africa is known for its majestic creatures, amazing nature reserves, and of course, the wonderful and warm people. In pop culture, it is rarely associated with romance as that is mostly the thing of other places like Paris and Venice, for example. However, love can be found everywhere and if you take time to look, you will find love stories set in the cradle of civilization, just like author Beatrice Cayzer’s book Love Stories in Africa.
An accomplished author with a very prestigious family history, Beatrice Cayzer has penned nine books so far, all while globetrotting to different parts of the world. In addition to this, she has contributed a great number of works in famous publications such as ESQUIRE and Good Housekeeping among others. Her ancestors helped found a community in Upper Virginia, she is the daughter of the US Ambassador-at-large who negotiated the peace treaty for the Peruvian-Ecuadorian War and is married to Major Stanley Cayzer, who is also from a prestigious family.
Beatrice’s book is about two love stories that come out of the great African region. Each story is set in a different area and is of a different era. The first is about a young English widow left without any money in one of Sudan’s worst refugee camps and the other is on the other end of the spectrum, where an American teenage orphan meets a British officer in Ethiopia during the luxurious peace of the Haile Selassie coronation. In both cases, love blossomed, but will it survive?
A must-have for fans of romance, world history, and the human condition. Get your copy today!
