The Tale of Two Romances
A book about love blooming in two different situationsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a saying these days: “Love wins.” And while it has become popular in recent years due to our current socio-political climate, history has shown that this has been true for centuries. Classic love stories, whether with good or tragic endings, all show one thing: that whatever the situation, whatever the scenario, love can bloom, and no matter how short or lasting, it can change the lives of the people involved. The book of author Beatrice Cayzer Love Stories in Africa is set to be a classic love story as well.
Beatrice Cayzer is the daughter of the US Ambassador-at-large and is the descendant of people who got off the Mayflower and helped found a community in Upper Virginia. She is an accomplished author of nine books, with The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy being on the best sellers list for 46 weeks and The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams being a finalist in the 2016 Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction. In addition to this, she also contributed to a number of different popular and prestigious publications including Esquire and Good Housekeeping.
Love Stories in Africa is a tale of two romances, one set in a very dire and dangerous situation and the other in a more idyllic scenario. The first tale is about an English widow left penniless in a Sudanese refugee camp, where despite the horrific conditions love found a way to bloom. The other is about a British officer helping an American teenage orphan amidst the 1930s Haile Selassie coronation period, a time of peace that will soon be beset by war.
Get your copy now and find out how these two different but similar romances will end!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
