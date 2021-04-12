Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Love Amidst Adversity

Love Stories in Africa

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A famous saying goes: “Adversity does not build character, it reveals it” and this means that hardship and tribulations can show exactly what a person is made of. But sometimes, it’s not just character that adversity helps uncover. In some cases, adversity can reveal something that can be seen as unlikely given the situation: it can reveal love. True love at that. And this is the case for author Beatrice Cayzer’s book, Love Stories in Africa, which contains two love stories that show love amidst adversity.

Beatrice is no stranger to writing. As an accomplished writer who penned nine books and contributed to numerous famous publications, Beatrice combines her writing experience with her real-life connection to the socio-political climates of the world. With her father being the US Ambassador-at-large and her ancestors who helped found one of the first communities in Upper Virginia long ago, she draws inspiration from her life. She too is no stranger to love, as a loving wife and mother of three daughters.

Her book is composed of two stories, both are about love but could not be any more different than each other. One story is set in a very horrible scenario, with an English widow trapped penniless in one of Sudan’s worst refugee camps, only to have love blossom against all odds. The other is set in peace, with a British officer and an American teenage orphan, with love about to be tested with an incoming war. In both cases, however, love will face adversity and will be tested.

