Book Now » 7x7 Arts Development Workshops to Amplify Black Queer Voices

LONDON, UK, ENGLAND, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists have always challenged people’s assumptions and perceptions, particularly in times of heightened controversy or tension. As well as challenging the public, artists have always challenged art itself and whose interests it does or should represent.

Black artists have been primarily notable for their absence for far too long in much of the global arts and culture scene. When they don’t fit into ‘conventional’ categories, they are further silenced or excluded. So, what can be done about this?

Amplify Black Queer Voices aims to play a big part in answering this enduring and vexing question. Seven specially commissioned workshops held over seven days will welcome artists and cultural workers and help them share, learn, grow, network, publish and earn.

The seven 90 minute workshops for black LGBTQIA+ artists and other black LGBTQIA+ people working in the arts and culture sector will be held from Monday 10th to Sunday 16th May inclusive, from 19:00 to 20:30 (GMT).

Themes include:

1. Black Queer History: Veronic McKenzie, Film Director

2. Soft skills for arts leadership: Cyril Husbands, Business Coach

3. Writing for the internet: Paul Boakye, Writer/Editor

4. Theatrical creativity, performance and collaboration: Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, actress, singer, theatremaker

5. Globalisation’s impact on LGBT rights: Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, Executive Director, Kaleidoscope Trust

6. Filmmaking, No Matter What: Doug Spearman, Writer, Director, Producer, Actor & Activist

7. Rotimi Fani-Kayode, Nigerian queer photographer’s, life, work and legacy: Robert Taylor, Freelance Photographer

These events are led by accomplished people in their respective fields who share a passion for arts, black queer lives and how the arts can be used as a tool for social justice. This project is not art for art’s sake or social justice warrior posturing. ABQV is a resource and call to arms for perspectives and voices that have been suppressed or shutout for far too long, at a high cost not only to black queer artists or black queer people but all of us. Book Now »

BlackGayBlog.com is a webzine supporting the health, entertainment and lifestyle needs of same-gender-loving men of African descent and the wider LGBTQIA+ community.

This project is supported by Arts Council England.