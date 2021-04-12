Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the pain management devices and therapies market is expected to reach $6.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Increase in demand for pain management devices due to rise in chronic diseases is driving the growth of pain management devices and therapies market.

The pain management devices and therapies market consist of sales of pain management devices and therapies to manage chronic and critical pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorder. This market includes the sales of light-based devices, TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) for home, and other devices mainly used for Spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulators and deep brain stimulation.

Companies in the pain management devices and therapies industry are focusing on the use of advanced technologies to cure chronic and acute pain without the use of any opioids (drugs). Special pain relief wearable devices are being developed by several companies that can be controlled manually or through a smartphone. These devices work by gathering neural pulses from the brain which triggers the release of the body's natural pain blocker. Thus, the devices electrically stimulate the nervous system and increase body's resistance to pain.

Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Segments:

The global pain management devices and therapies market is further segmented based on type, application, electrical stimulation devices, ablation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, neurostimulation devices and geography.

By Type: Electrical Stimulators, Ablation Devices, Neurostimulators, Analgesic Pumps.

By Application: Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Trauma.

By Electrical Stimulation Devices: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices, Combination Devices, Electrotherapy Devices, TNS.

By Ablation Devices: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices.

By Analgesic Infusion Pumps: Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, External Infusion Pumps.

By Neurostimulation Devices: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices.

By Geography: The global pain management devices and therapies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pain management devices and therapies market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pain management devices and therapies market, share, players, market segments and geographies, pain management devices and therapies market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The pain management devices and therapies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Organizations Covered: Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Boston Scientific Corporation and GlaxoSmithKline.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

