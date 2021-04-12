Biden Govt. should appoint special envoy to Tibet
Pragmatic and acceptable solution for the problem of Tibet and role of USAINDIA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Lopsang Sangvay (President in Exile for Tibet) in an interview with the director of the Centre for peace and justice (JKCPJ) Mr. Nadir Ali answered numerous questions on the prevailing situation in Tibet and discussed the pragmatic and acceptable solution for the problem of Tibet. The long-lasting peace and prosperity for Tibet in his opinion can only be achieved only by seeking the middle way policy as suggested by His Holiness, the Dalai Lama.
He (Mr. Lopsang Sangvay) opined about the need for building representation for Tibet from among the Tibetan; the oppressed need to stand up to the oppressor and be the front runner for their cause, which makes it necessary that the Tibetans be educated about the policy implementation in Tibet and its impact; whatever information available and circulated has to be based on the factual data. Tibetan language, ecology, religion, and culture are completely different from mainland China and thus need to be preserved. The role of democratic powers is quintessential in that regard, it is the responsibility of nations like the USA, UK, Canada, France, and others to protect and preserve the cultural assimilation as practiced in Tibet. Tibetans have raised their concerns about the growing injustice in Tibet and have been for 60 years now demanding justice vis a vis civil, political and economic. we want the Tibet issue to be resolved according to the aspirations of the people of Tibet and thus are willing to adopt the middle way policy. We, the Tibetans are not talking about the past and we are not here to discuss the history of Tibet and China, we want a peaceful and meaningful settlement of Tibet in accordance with the aspirations of Tibet, a settlement that will be acceptable and beneficial for both China and Tibet.
In response to a question posed on the role of the USA towards resolving the Tibet issue, Mr. Lopsang Sangvay said, “ Tibet has been for 60 years now struggling for securing the rights, in the past, we have seen very little being done for Tibet, however recently we have seen that Tibet issue is gaining coverage across the world mainly because of the information and reports coming out of Tibet. The USA in response to the gross human rights violations and cultural assimilation has recently passed the policy Act in support of the Tibet cause, and the same has been a source of Hope for Tibetans across the globe. However, the job is not done yet, in my humble opinion, the USA being the world leader should appoint an envoy to Tibet. This would not only be helpful in accessing the ground situation but will in the future play a pivotal role in arriving at a solution acceptable to all. There is always something that could be done in spite of the complex power dynamics and prejudices; looking beyond and seeking the pragmatic solution is the only way forward. The USA under the president Biden administration should be the torchbearer for the cause of Tibet and urge the world leaders for working towards an amicable solution for Tibet. Instead of waiting for the inevitable catastrophe to happen, it is wise to work towards preventing it. The USA can play an active role in taking confidence-building measures for acceptance of the middle way solution as suggested by His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. If the USA were to succeed in building confidence it would mean a world of difference for Tibet. Tibetans will get to play the part in shaping their destiny. The freedom of following their religion, preserving the language and culture, and preventing and conserving their ecology which is closely associated with religion.
Mr. Lopsang Sangvay also urged the international community to come forward for the Tibet cause and build towards arriving at an amicable solution. He also pointed that it is the responsibility of all the peace-loving nations across the globe to help the people of Tibet. The democratic powers across the globe can adopt similar resolutions in support of Tibet. He also said that China being the superpower should act with responsibility and if it has to declare its position on the world stage it should in the least settle the long pending issues within its own borders first. The Policy Act bill in support of Tibet if passed by the parliaments of democratic nations will make it imperative for the Chinese Govt. to work towards a peaceful settlement and a respectable resolution of Tibet for Tibetans. The countries have to look beyond the interests and prejudices and have to act with responsibility especially the USA since it is the only power in the world that can question China on its Tibet stand. Appointing and sending the envoy will not only boost the Tibetans and give them new hope but it will also send a clear message to China that the peaceful solution is an implicit condition for the prosperity of all.
I am very optimistic about the future and I am sure that with the blessings of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, we will be successful in our pursuit towards building a peaceful and prosperous Tibet as envisioned by Him. I am hopeful that the world community will continue to support Tibet and Tibetans for their legitimate struggle for a prosperous and safe future.
Nadir Ali Wani
Center for Peace and Justice
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn