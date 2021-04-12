MOTHER'S DAY STORY & GIFT GUIDE: A California Mom turns her favorite word "HELLA" into a clothing brand

After losing her job due to the pandemic and overcoming covid herself, Fearon DeWeese had to pivot a 20-year career in events and start a clothing brand.

Fearon Deweese is a national, award-winning event designer and a 20 year veteran of the event and hospitality industry, working at a national film festival for the last eight years. Then the pandemic hit, and like many in her industry, she was laid off. There was no plan put in place for the event industry to return anytime soon. As a serial entrepreneur, she decided she needed to learn something new and pivot her career. She wanted to create a brand that meant something to her, represented where she was from and that she could pass down to her daughter one day. Raising a 2-year-old while building a clothing brand is a challenge. “Holiday sales were great, and then we lost all the momentum when our entire family got covid in January. It's pretty terrifying when you hear your 2-year old tested positive for covid. It’s was a struggle to beat the exhaustion, get out of bed and keep the business going. I’m just blessed that we are all okay and got through it. Now things are finally picking back up, and we are excited about our new products,” says Fearon, owner of Hella Shirt Co, an online clothing store hand-crafted in Northern California.

“If you were born and raised in Northern California or grew up in the ’90s, then you likely say the word ‘Hella.’ It’s a word that brings most of us back to our youth, when times were ‘hella rad,’ ‘hella tight,’ and ‘hella chill.’ Our clothing brand brings smiles to those who love Northern California and the word ‘Hella.’ We have t-shirts, hoodies, accessories, hats, and more.” says Owner Fearon DeWeese. “We have a unique style of retro ’90s meets NorCal rustic.”

Hella Shirt Co released some inspiring new shirts for moms everywhere, including a “Hella Cool Mama“ t-shirt, a “Hella Rad Mama” t-shirt with matching dad and kid shirts, a “Hella Real Mama” t-shirt, and a “Hella Proud Mama” t-shirt.”

They also have inspirational shirts for moms, including a “Manifest Your Dreams” T-shirt, “Hella Hustle” Tank Top, “Hella Motivated” Tank Top, “Hella Strong Mama” T-shirt, and “Hella Boss Babe” T-shirt. The perfect gift for moms everywhere this Mother’s Day. They even have a “Hella Rad Fur Mama” hat for that special cat & dog mama.

Their “Hella Over It” collection has been very popular during the pandemic.

The word “Hella” has been trending more and more on social media since Northern California’s own Kamala Harris has taken place as Madam Vice President. Kamala Harris is from Oakland, CA, where the word “Hella” originates. The word was globally recognized in 2001 when No Doubt released the song “Hella Good,” taking “hella” to a new level. Now you can hear the word in movies, songs, and podcasts daily. But no matter what, it will always represent Northern California, and so will Hella Shirt Co.

