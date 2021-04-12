Flower Turbines Reg A+ Crowdfunding Reaches $2 million
Flower Turbines Using Its Increased Funding for Manufacturing and Expansion of Small Wind Turbines and E-Bike ChargersLAWRENCE, NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines, maker of innovative wind turbines and e-bike charging product, raised $2 million since January 2021. This allows immediate steps to grow the company faster. One current goal is North American manufacturing.
Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind energy company making turbines that are the first to be simultaneously quiet, beautiful, efficient, and which make their neighbors perform better. The company has a complementary product line of on and off grid e-bike charging stations. The Flower Turbines technology is based on multiple granted and pending patents. Flower Turbines has growing sales of its products in Europe and is planning its first US installation in May 2021. “We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it.” Flower Turbines previously finished two oversubscribed Reg-CF crowdfunding rounds.
Flower Turbines is one of the first equity crowdfunded companies to be a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined. The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated multiple company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team. Usually, the other winners have been traditionally funded by Angels and Venture Capital. Here is a link to a recent video of its wind/solar charging poles: https://vimeo.com/516976674
Invest at https://startengine.com/flowerturbines. Offering Circular Link: https://rebrand.ly/OC-Flower-Turbines Related Risks :https://rebrand.ly/Risks-Flower-Turbines You should read the Offering Circular and risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.
Installation of Small Size Tulip Turbines