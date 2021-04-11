Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Motor Vehicle Crash / St. Johnsbury Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401555                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Unknown

STREET: VT Route 25

TOWN: East Corinth

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: In front of Northeast Slopes

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Unknown at the time of crash

ROAD CONDITIONS: Unknown at the time of crash

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown    

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Newer model, red in color

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the morning of 4/11/2021, Troopers were patrolling in the town of East

Corinth and came upon an unoccupied vehicle located at 10397 VT Route 25.  The

vehicle appeared to have drifted off the road into a ditch and crashed, causing

moderate front end damage.  Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged

to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - Pending investigation

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

Motor Vehicle Crash / St. Johnsbury Barracks

