Motor Vehicle Crash / St. Johnsbury Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A401555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Unknown
STREET: VT Route 25
TOWN: East Corinth
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: In front of Northeast Slopes
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Unknown at the time of crash
ROAD CONDITIONS: Unknown at the time of crash
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Newer model, red in color
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the morning of 4/11/2021, Troopers were patrolling in the town of East
Corinth and came upon an unoccupied vehicle located at 10397 VT Route 25. The
vehicle appeared to have drifted off the road into a ditch and crashed, causing
moderate front end damage. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged
to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - Pending investigation
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585