The Book Direct Show 2021 To Take Place in London in September

The premium event for direct booking strategies to take a hybrid format as accommodation managers from around the world can join online and/or live in person.

Generating direct bookings is one of the hottest topics amongst property managers for 2021 and beyond. It's time to take control of our businesses.” — Damian Sheridan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Book Direct Show has been announced for September 2021.

The online and in-person hybrid event is uniquely focused upon delivering actionable direct booking strategies for short-term rental management companies, hoteliers, B&B owners and serviced accommodation providers.

2020 was a crippling year for most hospitality and short-stay accommodation businesses. This was controversially exacerbated by several leading OTAs' (Online Travel Agents) handling of cancellation booking refunds in the Spring.

Thousands of professional property managers from around the world have becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the worldwide monopoly of just a few booking sites and are actively looking to reduce their reliance on them. The #BookDirect movement has gained huge traction over the last year. Many businesses are recognising a need for more control and independence, unrestricted guest communication and greater data ownership.

The Book Direct Show commences on Wednesday September 1st with a series of featured online presentations to be streamed each weekday up to Friday September 10th. This is followed by the live one-day conference to take place on Monday September 13th at the Tobacco Dock venue in London, UK.

“We're very excited to return to an in-person experience for the 2021 Book Direct Show. We've all desperately missed that live networking element and we are very confident in the success of the UK vaccination rollout program" said Damian Sheridan, Director of The Book Direct Show.

"The hunger for generating direct bookings is stronger than ever. We've seen large numbers join our Book Direct Network since January. The #BookDirect movement is growing rapidly across the globe."

Expert speakers will deliver unmissable presentations focusing on content marketing, branding, booking conversion, consumer trust, guest experience, storytelling, Google, SEO, social media, technology, website design and video marketing.

The 2021 show includes a full online access package to cater to property managers anywhere in the world.