FAST GROWING LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF CALIFORNIA HOLDS ITS 2021 CONVENTION NEXT MONTH IN VISALIA
Speakers Include 2020 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates, Jo Jorgensen and Spike CohenSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last year, the Libertarian Party of California has grown its membership by over 12 percent, and the number of registered Libertarians in the state has increased by over 14 percent, making it the fastest growing political party in the state. The upcoming 2021 State Convention’s agenda is going to focus on developing strategies to build on this growth. The convention agenda will focus on initiatives to continue this rapid increase in the number of registered Libertarians, the level of donations as well as the visibility of the Party to the general public.
The convention’s keynote speaker will be Marshall Burt, Wyoming House District 39 Representative, who is the first Libertarian to win a state-level seat in the Party’s history. Last year’s election results set a record for the Libertarian Party nationwide and Burt is coming to California to share some of his thoughts on how to repeat his success.
The LPC convention gets underway starting Friday, May 14th at 6 pm and ends Sunday, May 16th at 5 pm. It will be held in Tulare County at the Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center, 300 South Court, Visalia, California 93291. For more information and to register click here.
More than ten political pundits will speak at the convention on various social and political subjects. Routine business and elections will be held during the three-day convention. This includes the ratification of bylaw and platform changes, candidate endorsements, a number of committee elections, etc.
_________________________________________________
About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party (LP) was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. The Libertarian, Democratic, and Republican parties are the only political parties that appeared on the ballot in all fifty states this past November. The LP seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy, and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The LP of California is an affiliate of the national Libertarian Party; learn more at www.ca.lp.org
