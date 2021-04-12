Energy Solutions LP Is Exporting Crude Oil, LPG and Electricity Generation
Energy Solutions LP is exporting crude oil, LPG and electricity generation”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Solutions LP made an announcement from their 14 Wall Street headquarters via their spokesman Clint Jackson with Greg Dupree, that they have been in final agreement talks with senior government officials in certain Asian nations including India and Pakistan. The points that enable the advancement of these sales include proprietary flexible, favorable financing terms such as "bootstrap sales" so the capital outlays are nominal for the institutional buyers that are importing this crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG") and power generation energy products.
The opportunity is especially beneficial in rural areas, where they are to use LPG mini power-plants, essentially enlarged generators of 2 to 40 MWh in size, which shall be custom configured with a localized electricity distribution network among nearby area buildings. There will be joint venture production of these mini power-plants and reciprocal localized distribution grids built by selected US firms, pursuant to the long term power purchase agreements.
The favorable credit sales terms essentially create a new market of buyers that would otherwise not have the capital for such large volume purchases. A televised press conference is planned for May 31, 2021 10:00 AM local GMT as the agreements' signing ceremonies.
