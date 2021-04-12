Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,035 in the last 365 days.

Energy Solutions LP Is Exporting Crude Oil, LPG and Electricity Generation

Start of crude oil exports

Power generation exports

corporate logo

Energy Solutions LP is exporting crude oil, LPG and electricity generation

Energy Solutions LP is exporting crude oil, LPG and electricity generation”
— Clint Jackson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Solutions LP made an announcement from their 14 Wall Street headquarters via their spokesman Clint Jackson with Greg Dupree, that they have been in final agreement talks with senior government officials in certain Asian nations including India and Pakistan. The points that enable the advancement of these sales include proprietary flexible, favorable financing terms such as "bootstrap sales" so the capital outlays are nominal for the institutional buyers that are importing this crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG") and power generation energy products.

The opportunity is especially beneficial in rural areas, where they are to use LPG mini power-plants, essentially enlarged generators of 2 to 40 MWh in size, which shall be custom configured with a localized electricity distribution network among nearby area buildings. There will be joint venture production of these mini power-plants and reciprocal localized distribution grids built by selected US firms, pursuant to the long term power purchase agreements.

The favorable credit sales terms essentially create a new market of buyers that would otherwise not have the capital for such large volume purchases. A televised press conference is planned for May 31, 2021 10:00 AM local GMT as the agreements' signing ceremonies.

Greg Dupree
Energy-Solutions LP
+1 646-724-9331
Greg@Energy-SolutionLP.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Energy Solutions LP Is Exporting Crude Oil, LPG and Electricity Generation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.