Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel’s New Single “GON/KILLUA” Is Out & Already Finding Its Way To #1
Out and available worldwide on every major online platform NOW!BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After breaking serious ground on the roster of DLD ENTERTAINMENT LLC with the release of his DLD debut single “DND The Monster” at the end of 2020 – DLD’s premier artist and songsmith Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel is set to take over 2021 with a brand-new cut called “GON/KILLUA”, poised to savage the charts and playlists this year on his way up to number one all over again.
“Show me the money & I’m gon’ EAT,” as the man will tell y’all direct – he’s consistently had his eye on the prize from the drop of day one and still stays hungry – his latest joint is pure
confirmation that every time Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel steps up to the m-i-c, he’s got something verifiably real to say.
As unfiltered & raw, ruthless & rhythmic as listeners know him to be – “GON/KILLUA” reveals the X-factor in full-effect as Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel serves up a set of skillful bars supported by the flawless production of C-Sharp of DLD Entertainment. The Don flexes his verbal finesse at max potential, armed with undeniably bulletproof hooks.
With the full backing & proud support of his collaborators at DLD ENTERTAINMENT LLC clearly bringing out the best in Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel’s career to-date, he’s quickly become the artist he was always destined to be, and making massive moves that are shaking the walls throughout the music-scene. Track by track, he’s creating a genuine legacy – and “GON/ KILLUA” is yet another perfect example of all the elements that completely set him apart from the rest in the game & how he levels-up every single time he steps to the mic. From C-Sharp’s digitalized vibes, to supreme craft in his lyricism, and his signature fluid flow, the stylistic swagger of Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel “GON/KILLUA” is proof he’s in a league of his own, destined to set the trends by always being light-years ahead of the scene.
Out and available worldwide on every major online platform NOW – Don Romeo-Machiavelli Noel’s latest cut “GON/KILLUA” is guaranteed to supply that good-good from the lefts to the rights – come get some.
