Baltaire Restaurant Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Steakhouse in Brentwood - 2021”

Baltaire Restaurant

“We're honored to include Baltaire into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltaire Restaurant, a steakhouse located in Brentwood, California, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Steakhouse in Brentwood - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Baltaire into our BoLAA family."

Baltaire is a contemporary restaurant with classic genes. Whether an intimate dinner or just cocktails and conversation, Baltaire offers the perfect dining environment. An airy dining room opens up to a beautiful outdoor terrace with spacious seating. Next to the main dining room, there is a classy lounge where guests can enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine while listening to music. The dining experience is completely unique.

Not only does Baltaire offer a great dining atmosphere, but a talented staff as well. Executive Chef Travis Strickland heads the kitchen. A certified sommelier creates cocktails and curates the wine. The restaurant offers high-grade steaks, fantastic seafood, quality drinks, and many healthy, light fare options to Brentwood.

Baltaire’s dishes range from Chilean Sea Bass to Red Wine Braised Short Rib. Guests can also choose their favorite drink from a diverse wine list. Baltaire’s selection of desserts, such as Chocolate Silk Pie and Butterscotch Pot de Créme is also popular among diners. Between the environment, staff, dishes, wine, and more, Baltaire truly is a steakhouse re-imagined.