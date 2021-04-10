Treasurer Magaziner Releases 2020 Office of the General Treasurer Annual Report

This morning, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner released a statement on the Office of the General Treasurer's 2020 annual report, which provides an overview of the performance of the programs and initiatives of the office over the past year, as Treasurer Magaziner and his team have worked to increase economic opportunity and financial stability for Rhode Islanders.

"The 2020 Office of the General Treasurer Annual Report provides a useful summary of the programs our office offers to help Rhode Island families become more financially secure, and our initiatives to build a stronger economy for Rhode Island.

"In the early days of the COVID-19 crisis we took decisive action to keep the state's finances stable, deliver relief to small businesses and manage the state pension fund to an all-time high. Through it all our office continues to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners, assist victims of violent crime, and support job-creating infrastructure projects."

The 2020 annual report provides an overview of the many programs run by the Treasurer's office during the last year. The report can be viewed here.