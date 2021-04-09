Federal Reserve announces approval of application by VeraBank, Inc.
April 09, 2021
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by VeraBank, Inc., Henderson, Texas, to acquire 100 percent of the voting shares of Panola National Bank, Carthage, Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
