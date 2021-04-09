Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,875 in the last 365 days.

State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet April 14 via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, April 14 at 9:00 a.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

 

WHO:      State Water Infrastructure Authority Meeting

WHAT:      Meeting via teleconference (WebEx) WHEN:      Wednesday, April 14, at 9:00 a.m.

AGENDA:  April 14, 2021 State Water Infrastructure Authority meeting agenda

 

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e0efb5a03b5e6cbd468700baa8605e46a  

Phone: call-in number: 415-655-0003, access code: 185 182 1803

 

Agenda highlights:

  • Funding Recommendations for Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure Program
  • Draft Asset Inventory and Assessment and Merger / Regionalization Feasibility Priority Points Systems
  • Draft Revisions to Affordability Criteria
  • Emergency Operating Grant for the Town of Robersonville
  • Units Considered for Distressed Designation Under the Viable Utility Statute
  • Draft Prioritization of Viable Utility Reserve Study Grants

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

 

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.

You just read:

State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet April 14 via teleconference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.