Have You Received a Withholding Nonfiler Letter?

Recently, the department sent letters to business owners who have not filed their 2020 Montana Annual W-2 1099 Withholding Tax Reconciliation (Form MW-3). The Form MW-3 was due January 31, 2021.

What we are asking you to do

Send us your Form MW-3, Forms W-2 with or without withholding, and Forms 1099 that report withholding by May 31, 2021.

Contact us if you do not believe you have a filing requirement or if your account is closed.

What happens if I don’t respond?

If you do not respond, we will estimate your withholding tax along with any penalties and interest based on the information available to us. You may have an additional penalty if you do not file within 60 days of receiving your letter.

Additional Tips for Successful Filing

The Montana Department of Revenue reconciles employer information with the Forms W-2s or 1099s filed by employees or retirees. Many errors occur that can be easily avoided. Following the tips below will help employers and tax preparers reduce the chance of receiving a letter or phone call from us. This will also speed up the processing of tax refunds for employees or clients.

Complete all required fields

Use the correct Employer Identification Number (EIN)—use the EIN the IRS issued you. If you are a service provider, use the EINs issued to your clients.

Use the correct state account number. This number is formatted as XXXXXXX-XXX-WTH.

Make sure all copies of Form W-2 and Form 1099 are legible and no numbers are truncated or masked.

Use the correct Form W-2 and Form 1099 for the reporting year.

File Form MW-3 with your Forms W-2. Federal Form W-3 will not be accepted.

If you are reporting for Forms 1099 without withholding, do not send them with the Form MW-3. They should be filed with federal Form 1096.

If you file your Forms W-2 electronically, do not send a paper copy.

If you are mailing your information, please send it to:

Montana Department of Revenue PO Box 5835 Helena, MT 59604-5835