Maryland Department of General Services Holds Ribbon Cutting for First Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at General Services’ Courthouse

April 9, 2021

General Services Partners with BGE to Install EV Charging Stations at State Facilities

ESSEX, MD – Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. today participated in the official ribbon cutting of the first electric vehicle (EV) chargers for public use at the Essex/Rosedale District Courthouse through the Public Service Commission EV pilot program. The Secretary was joined by Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy Kopp, and BGE CEO Carim Khouzami.

“For six years now, our state has been setting an example for the nation of strong environmental leadership,” said Governor Hogan. “Today is an important step forward to expanding access to electric vehicle charging across the state and encouraging more Marylanders to purchase and use electric vehicles.”

General Services is in the process of installing EV charging stations across the state to support electric vehicles in the state fleet, while providing charging opportunities for state employees and Maryland residents.

“Maryland will not meet our Clean Energy goals or come near to doing our part to avoid a Climate Change catastrophe without moving away from fossil fuels and towards an all-electric vehicle system. We must have the infrastructure necessary to support an all-electric fleet. Creation of a system of state electric charging stations is essential.” Said Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp. “We all celebrate today the commissioning of the Essex-Rosendale station as a promise of the great developments to come. I applaud all those involved in this project, BGE, the Public Service Commission, and our Department of General Services, for their work in the EV Pilot Program and their part in helping Maryland mitigate the effects of climate change.”

General Services has partnered with BGE to take advantage of a Maryland Public Service Commission Statewide EV pilot program called BGE EVSmart. This program will install hundreds of charging stations throughout the BGE service territory. The partnership is part of a larger state of Maryland initiative to partner with electric utility companies to install EV charging stations at state, county, and local municipal government facilities across Maryland.

“Installing EV charging infrastructure is the first step towards transitioning to a zero emission State fleet,” said General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “This partnership allows us to support the needs of our tenant Agencies while also expanding EV charging opportunities for Maryland’s EV drivers.”

The Essex-Rosedale District Courthouse is the first state location to install charging equipment as a result of this partnership. Two DC fast chargers were installed at no cost to the state government and the cost of electricity used is offset by charging drivers when they use the stations. Electric vehicle drivers from the general public are allowed to use all BGE-owned chargers. BGE’s charging rates are comparable to other public charging options and provide drivers with increased flexibility in using their vehicles away from home. To find a BGE EVSmart charger, residents can visit https://www.BGE.com/ChargerFinder.

“BGE is proud to partner with the state of Maryland to expand EV charging access and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles,” said BGE CEO Carim Khouzami. “Through EVSmart, we are working with our government partners to quickly build a robust charging network that will help lead us to a clean energy future that benefits all Marylanders.”

Through the BGE EVSmart Program, the State of Maryland will add 65 electric vehicle chargers across 18 locations, including General Services, Transportation, and Natural Resources owned properties. General Services plans to install EV charging stations at the following locations in 2021: 100 Community Place, Edward F. Borgerding District Court, John R. Hargrove District Court, Tawes Office Building, Mary Risteau District Court, and Ellicott City District Court.

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.