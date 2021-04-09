Governor Carney Announces Judicial Nominations 

Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick nominated as first woman to serve as Chancellor

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced a series of judicial nominations, which will be sent to the Delaware Senate for consideration:

Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick will be nominated as Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery. McCormick would be the first woman to serve as Chancellor and would replace Chancellor Andre Bouchard, who is retiring. McCormick was nominated by Governor Carney to serve as Vice Chancellor and confirmed by the Delaware Senate in 2018. Previously, she was a partner in Wilmington at Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, where her practice focused on commercial, corporate, and alternative entity litigation in the Court of Chancery.

Lori W. Will will be nominated as Vice Chancellor in the Delaware Court of Chancery, to replace McCormick. Will is a partner in the Wilmington office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where her practice focuses on corporate, commercial, and federal securities litigation.

Judge Jeffrey Clark will be nominated as Resident Judge of Superior Court in Kent County and would replace Judge William Witham, who is retiring. Clark was nominated to serve on the Superior Court and confirmed by the Delaware Senate in 2015. Previously, Clark was a Partner at Schmittinger & Rodriguez in Dover.

Reneta Green-Streett will be nominated to serve as Superior Court Judge in Kent County. Green-Streett, who would be the first Black woman to serve on Superior Court in Kent County, is a partner at Morris James, where she manages the firm’s Dover office. Her practice focuses on representing plaintiffs in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases.

Judge Carl Danberg will be nominated as Chief Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, and would replace Chief Judge Alex Smalls, who is retiring. Danberg was nominated to serve on the Court of Common Pleas in 2013 and confirmed by the Delaware Senate. Danberg previously served as Attorney General of the State of Delaware, and Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction.

Commissioner Katharine Mayer will be nominated as Judge on the Court of Common Pleas. Since 2016, Mayer has served as a Superior Court Commissioner. Previously, she was a partner at McCarter & English, where her practice focused on bankruptcy and restructuring work, as well as product liability defense.

Justice of the Peace Court Magistrate Emily Ferrell will be nominated to serve as Commissioner on the Court of Common Pleas. Ferrell has served since 2015 as a Justice of the Peace, presiding over both criminal and civil matters. Previously, Ferrell served as staff counsel at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Judge Anne Hartnett will be nominated for reappointment to the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County. Hartnett has served on the Court of Common Pleas since 2009. Previously, Hartnett was an attorney at Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze and a Deputy Attorney General at the Delaware Department of Justice.

“These are all committed public servants who will serve Delawareans well, and I’m proud to submit their nominations to the Delaware Senate for consideration,” said Governor Carney. “Vice Chancellor McCormick has the experience and good judgment necessary to serve as the next Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery, and make sure Delaware’s preeminent business court is well prepared for the future. I look forward to the Senate considering these nominees.”

###