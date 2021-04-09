Dunleavy Introduces Alaska Energy Independence Act

April 9, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today introduced the Alaska Energy Independence Act (SB 123, HB 170) establishing a tried and true method to spur sustainable energy development.

The bill creates the Alaska Energy Independence Fund through which the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) will develop and market clean energy loan programs and products for Alaskans, catalyze the clean energy market in Alaska through private sector co-investment, and receive federal funds that may become available for clean energy development. The proposal includes an initial fund capitalization of $10 million that will further leverage and attract private sector investment.

“This bill and this concept is something all Alaskans can get behind because the focus is cheap, reliable energy opportunities that can benefit all Alaskans on both a micro- and a macro-level,” said Governor Dunleavy. “With the state’s abundance of renewable fuel sources, like water, wind, and solar, Alaska is poised to be a leader in energy independence for its citizens.”

Modeled after similar programs nationwide, Alaska would become the 20th jurisdiction to develop this innovative approach to financing clean energy. It will further increase access to affordable, local energy resources that keep energy dollars circulating in local economies, and create new jobs and businesses.

