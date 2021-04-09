Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Tuesday 7:15 p.m. Friday 3:00 p.m.
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, APRIL 12, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:00 p.m.  No votes are expected.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 7:00 p.m. for legislative business, with a vote expected as early as 7:15 p.m.

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. Senate Amendment to H.R. 1868 – An Act to prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts, and for other purposes (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (17 bills)

  1. H.R. 172 – United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
  2. S. 578 – FASTER Act of 2021 (Sen. Scott (SC) – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 189 – John Lewis NIMHD Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2021 (Rep. Barragan – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 941 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2021 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
  5. S. 164 – Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce)
  6. S. 415 – To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to the scope of new chemical exclusivity (Sen. Cassidy – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 1215 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 1460 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 446 – Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
  10. H.R. 1762 – Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
  11. H.R. 1766 – FTC Collaboration Act of 2021 (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
  12. H.R. 1002 – DEBAR Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
  13. H.R. 1899 – Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2021 (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce)
  14. H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business)
  15. H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business)
  16. H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business)
  17. H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)
H.R. 7 – Paycheck Fairness Act (Rep. DeLauro – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1195 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 7 and H.R. 1195.  Amendments were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

