THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021

MONDAY, APRIL 12, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:00 p.m. No votes are expected.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 7:00 p.m. for legislative business, with a vote expected as early as 7:15 p.m.

Suspension (1 bill)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (17 bills)

H.R. 7 – Paycheck Fairness Act (Rep. DeLauro – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1195 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)