THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.
Suspensions (17 bills)
H.R. 172 – United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
S. 578 – FASTER Act of 2021 (Sen. Scott (SC) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 189 – John Lewis NIMHD Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2021 (Rep. Barragan – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 941 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2021 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
S. 164 – Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce)
S. 415 – To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to the scope of new chemical exclusivity (Sen. Cassidy – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1215 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1460 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 446 – Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1762 – Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1766 – FTC Collaboration Act of 2021 (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1002 – DEBAR Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1899 – Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2021 (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business)
H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business)
H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business)
H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)
H.R. 7 – Paycheck Fairness Act (Rep. DeLauro – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 1195 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 7 and H.R. 1195. Amendments were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.