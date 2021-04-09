Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Republic of Madagascar : Request for a 40-Month Arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Republic of Madagascar

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

April 9, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Madagascar hard, reversing recent progress in per capita income and poverty reduction. GDP is estimated to have contracted by 4.2 percent in 2020. Two RCF disbursements approved on April 3 and July 30 (totaling 2.4 percent of GDP) helped close short-term financing gaps, supported mitigation measures, and contributed to catalyzing donor budget support. The authorities are seeking renewed Fund assistance to help the country face protracted balance of payment needs aggravated by the impact of the pandemic and support the authorities’ reform agenda summarized in the Plan Emergence Madagascar (PEM).

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/075

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

April 9, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513576794/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MDGEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

129

You just read:

