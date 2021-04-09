NEWFOUNDLAND GOLDBAR RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
Newfoundland Goldbar Resources Inc. (“Newfoundland” or the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Eric K. Jerret and Leo P. Power have resigned as directors, Harold L. Wareham has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, and J. Patrick Sheridan has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The Company thanks them for their valuable contributions, and further wishes them every success in their future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie have been appointed as directors of the Company, all to fill in the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.
Ms. Emily Lerner is a graduate of Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, and serves as an independent director of the Corporation, among other reporting issuers.
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years’ accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the CFO and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the CFO of Manor Global Inc. During the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as CFO of several Canadian publicly listed exploration, development and producing mining companies. His public-company experience includes the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
