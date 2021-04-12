We Mail America.com Launches, Delivering Comprehensive and Data-Driven Advertising Solutions
Innovative model integrates solo direct mail campaigns and digital technologyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data-driven marketing has never been more important to business owners. Today, Media Executive Gary Pizzati has launched We Mail America.com, which is already making a mark on the advertising and media industry. We Mail America.com is reinventing the traditional direct mail model by coupling it with a full suite of digital marketing services that works precisely and in conjunction with each mail deployment. This comprehensive view of advertising fortifies marketing strategies across all mediums, screens and devices.
The U.S. has started to reopen. American businesses have shown their resilience over the past year and now are beginning to focus on their relaunch and sustainable growth. As a result, companies need to reach their clients, where they are. We Mail America.com gives business leaders a more efficient and targeted way to reach customers through their mailbox, inbox and mobile devices.
“We Mail America.com is uniquely positioned to push the direct mail industry forward,” said Gary Pizzati, chairman and CEO of We Mail America.com. “Within the next few months, we will open numerous affiliate offices around the country and are actively taking applications for additional offices. Through our innovative product offering, we are helping our clients find success and positively impact their communities.”
To learn more about We Mail America.com and apply to open an affiliate office, visit the website at WeMailAmerica.com.
We Mail America.com is the authority in direct-to-consumer outreach, leveraging the power of digital technology and solo direct mail advertising. The company delivers high-quality, cost efficient direct mail campaigns through solo mail postcards, tri-folds, plastic cards and high-laminate custom mailings for clients of all sizes across the U.S. On the digital side, their owned and operated digital provider helps businesses with DTC (direct-to-consumer) initiatives through developed, proprietary IP and contextual intelligence targeting, premium ad formats, private marketplaces, and database attribution models to soon make them the leader in combo direct mail and digital advertising. As part of this strategy, We Mail America.com delivers a robust texting communication platform allowing clients to capture data and reach new audiences.
Pizzati founded We Mail America.com when he saw a lack of innovation in direct mail. Direct mail should utilize machine learning and behavioral patterns to help a business owner reach more consumers. At We Mail America.com, he has built a talented team that has the ability to target customers and meet them where they are. Pizzati is also the founder and owner of 11 Street Media, a leading business consultancy providing brand creation strategies for clients. Prior to 11 Street Media, Pizzati served as senior vice president of Major Markets for Cumulus Media for 11 years, before joining luxury publishing giant - Modern Luxury as president and chief revenue officer.
About We Mail America.com
Tyler Pearson
High Iron
tyler@high-iron.com