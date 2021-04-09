Archaeologists uncover 3,000 year-old ‘misplaced’ metropolis in Egypt

Written by By Mia AlbertiJack Guy, CNN

A group of archaeologists has found the largest ancient city ever discovered in Egypt, dating back 3,000 years.

The city, named “The Rise of Aten,” was discovered under the sand on the western bank of Luxor, lead archaeologist Zahi Hawass said in a statement.

It dates to the reign of King Amenhotep III, who ruled Egypt between 1391 and 1353 BCE, according to the statement.

“It was the largest administrative and industrial settlement in the era of the Egyptian empire,” Hawass said.

Archaeologists found the “city’s streets flanked by houses,” with intact walls up to 10 feet high and “rooms filled with tools of daily life … left by the ancient residents as if it were yesterday,” such as rings, colored pottery vessels, casting molds to make amulets, pots used to carry meat, and tools for spinning, weaving and metal and glass-making.

“The Rise of Aten” is the largest ancient city ever discovered in Egypt. Credit: From Dr. Zahi Hawass/Facebook

The team…