Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s FY22 Discretionary Budget Proposal

“The Fiscal Year 2022 discretionary budget proposal released today by the Acting Budget Director Shalanda Young reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to building our country back better from the pandemic by making opportunities more widely accessible to Americans. It recognizes the need to reverse the trend of disinvesting in our people and in opportunities for Americans to get ahead, which was a hallmark of Republican budgets over the past decade. President Biden’s discretionary budget request calls for necessary resources for domestic priorities while taking a strategic approach to funding a strong national defense. Before being elected to lead our country, President Biden was known for saying ‘Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.’ Today, we see clearly what his Administration values: strong public education, broader access to high-quality health care, a ready and prepared Armed Forces, justice and equality for all Americans, a robust response to addressing climate change, and sound government that delivers on its promises.

“It is now up to the Congress, the representatives of the American people and the states, to look carefully at this budget request and begin our own appropriations process. I look forward to working with Chairwoman DeLauro and Ranking Member Granger and their staffs to ensure that the House does its job, as it has the past two years under Democratic leadership, to consider appropriation bills well in advance of the fiscal year’s end. With Democrats in control of the House, Senate, and White House, and with our continued focus on seeking bipartisan cooperation, I am hopeful that we can provide Americans and our economy with certainty this year that no one need any longer fear government shutdowns or continuing resolutions driven by partisan dysfunction.”