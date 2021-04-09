State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet April 14 via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, April 14 at 9:00 a.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority Meeting

WHAT: Meeting via teleconference (WebEx) WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, at 9:00 a.m.

AGENDA: April 14, 2021 State Water Infrastructure Authority meeting agenda

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e0efb5a03b5e6cbd468700baa8605e46a

Phone: call-in number: 415-655-0003, access code: 185 182 1803

Agenda highlights:

Funding Recommendations for Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure Program

Draft Asset Inventory and Assessment and Merger / Regionalization Feasibility Priority Points Systems

Draft Revisions to Affordability Criteria

Emergency Operating Grant for the Town of Robersonville

Units Considered for Distressed Designation Under the Viable Utility Statute

Draft Prioritization of Viable Utility Reserve Study Grants

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.