Glutenull Bakery of Port Coquitlam, BC, Canada is recalling Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies 11oz/320g, because it may contain undeclared milk. Product was distributed in WA and OR in retail stores such as Whole Foods Market and Market of Choice.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/glutenull-bakery-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-goji-berries-and-chocolate-cookies