bWyse Internet Marketing Presents Social Media Masterclass - Post COVID Social Media Strategies

Redmond, WA – Wendy Ogryzek of bWyse Internet Marketing will present FREE Webinar on April 14th, 2021 at 10:00 AM and featuring DIY information and resources.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Ogryzek of bWyse Internet Marketing will present FREE Webinar: Social Media Masterclass - Post COVID Social Media Strategies, taking place online on April 14th, 2021 at 10:00 AM and featuring DIY information and resources.bWyse Internet Marketing is proud to bring Social Media Marketing Masterclass via ZOOM for our first of two free webinars in April 2021.Due to COVID, everyone is spending more time on Social Media. Small businesses can leverage this opportunity to grow their brand exposure and sales. Join Wendy and June of bWyse to explore how to invest in relationships, customers and communities using Social Media. Register to attend our FREE WEBINAR to learn these Social Media marketing strategies that produce results!At the end of our edutainment webinar, you will:• Learn how to keep your audience engaged.• Understand what content works.• How to use social shopping strategies.• To establish trust with your customers.• and much, much more!Discover how to change your marketing approach with a social media strategy. Understand the many social media platforms and learn a structure to be able to successfully incorporate social media into your business plan. Leave this fun, hands-on course with a strategy you can implement right away!Register to Attend To view a sample of our webinars , please visit: https://youtu.be/TLWYMp3myvo “In my opinion Wendy and June are exceptional teachers and mentors. I have learned so much from the many webinars I have taken over the last 3 years. I can honestly say that before their webinars I had no clue how to optimize websites, how to blog, how to do videos. So thank you for all you do for the community!” states Piper M., webinar attendee.bWyse is your premier internet marketing solutions company of the Greater Seattle area. If you are a small business owner and are seeking to improve your internet online marketing for your business look no further - you've found the right company!bWyse is a vibrant, fun and family-owned company that takes extreme pride in our Customer Service! Our goal is to make you a "client for life"! bWyse is a full-service internet online marketing firm. Our specialties include helping small businesses make or save money using the internet. Internet Marketing, Internet Marketing Strategies, Internet Marketing Services.bWyse offers ZERO percent financing on all of our internet marketing services and they are designed for you to easily and quickly update your site yourself!June BachmanFounderbWyse Internet Marketing425-885-9976June@bWyse.com

