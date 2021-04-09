Not less than 125 useless as rival teams conflict in Sudan’s West Darfur, medical group says

The violence has continued in El Geneina city, the capital of West Darfur state, for a sixth day in a row, the medical group said.

“This is by far the biggest wave of violence in Darfur (since the 2020 peace agreement was reached,)” a doctor working in West Darfur told CNN.

Videos posted from El Geneina on Monday and Tuesday showed fires burning in the town.

“People were displaced from the conflict villages, they ran carrying nothing but their clothes on, many of them are here near the hospital I work in with no food, no money, nothing at all,” the doctor said.

“Displaced people are saying that their houses have been burnt and that the shooting was random. We saw injuries from rifles, grenades and even snipers, injuries are mostly compound fractures but I have seen also injuries in the heads.” The doctor stressed that doctors in the area are in severe shortage of medical materials. “We need bandages, syringes, anti-biotics, sanitizing materials, medical plasters and gauzes….

