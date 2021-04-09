Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,835 in the last 365 days.

The obituary of Prince Philip

He will be remembered for his charitable work, his dedication to public service and, of course, his mischievous and controversial sense of humor. 

Phillip once jokingly referred to himself as “the world’s most experienced plaque unveiler.” But as a child born into the turmoil of interwar Europe and a naval officer decorated for heroism during World War II, the Duke of Edinburgh was an extraordinary figure in his own right. 

Childhood and exile 

Philip’s life was dramatic from the outset. The nephew of Greece’s King Constantine I, the Prince of Greece and Denmark was born in 1921 on the dining room table of a villa on the Greek island of Corfu.  

He was forced into exile just 18 months later, when the Greek monarchy was overthrown by a military revolt. His family’s experience shaped Philip’s later desire to modernize the British Royalty, in the hope they would seem more relevant to the Queen’s subjects. 

He was taken on board HMS Calypso, the British cruiser given the…

You just read:

The obituary of Prince Philip

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.