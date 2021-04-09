Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Santarsiero Hosts Community Conversation Highlighting Legacy of Henry Mercer on Bucks County  

BUCKS COUNTY – April 9, 2021 – Eccentric art, architecture and paw prints were the topics of a recent Community Conversation State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) hosted with Kyle McKoy, President & Executive Director of the Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle.  The discussion highlighted the work of Henry Mercer, and the cultural significance of his craft and creativity had on Bucks County.

“The Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are real treasures that we are fortunate to have right here in Doylestown,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “A Bucks County native, Mercer left a lasting legacy that has contributed greatly to the culture and history of our community.”

McKoy shared Mercer’s passion for hand-made goods and art, beginning his impressive collection to preserve history at the start of the Industrial Revolution.

“He didn’t want us to forget that the tools that built the nation were being taken over by machines,” said McKoy.   “He built [the museum] because he wanted his collection displayed in a completely unique way.  He wanted people to look at these ordinary objects in extraordinary ways.  There really is a method to the madness.”

The Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are open to the public, operating at lowered capacity due to COVID-19.  Guests are encouraged to book tickets in advance at www.mercermuseum.org.

 The full video of the Community Conversation can be found here.

Initiated in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Santarsiero hosts Community Conversations to highlight the many unique businesses and organizations which keep our communities vibrant. The series includes opportunities for residents to support our local restaurants, shopping districts, cultural venues, breweries and wineries, as well as how to give back to those in need.  The full series is available here.

