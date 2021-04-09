Daimler Announces DELTA |v| and Mecanica Scientific as Exclusive Service Providers For Imaging Detroit Assurance Data
UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daimler Announces DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc. and Mecanica Scientific Services Corporation as Exclusive Service Providers For Imaging Detroit Assurance Data
Daimler Trucks North America, the world’s biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, has announced that DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering and Mecanica Scientific Services will serve as the exclusive licensed service providers for imaging VRDU data from the Detroit Assurance Safety Systems in their commercial vehicles. This partnership will allow for Daimler’s clients to have a streamlined process for coordinating imaging services in their region and efficiently receiving conclusive and accurate data.
To help client’s have expedited services, Daimler will no longer be imaging VRDUs in-house and all imaging services will be handled by the client’s regional service provider. DELTA |v| will serve as the regional service provider for the eastern United States & Canada and Mecanica will service the western United States & Canada. By having an exclusive service provider for each region, clients will be able to coordinate turnaround times in as little as 24 hours.
Matthew DiSogra, EDR Services Manager at DELTA |v| says, “We're honored and looking forward to being able to offer the same quick, easy, and accurate processing our clients are familiar with to Daimler Trucks North America’s customers.”
Bradley Higgins, Group Manager of Event Data Recorders at Mecanica says, “We are excited to expand our work with Daimler Trucks North America in improving customer support and service for Freightliner customers.”
To learn more about data imaging services and providers for Daimler vehicles in your region, please visit the HVEDR DTNA website.
About DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.:
DELTA |v| is recognized as an accident reconstruction industry leader in its use of advanced technology to accurately document complex incident sites. The firm is also one of only two companies in the United States authorized to download proprietary data from Mack/Volvo black boxes. Headquartered in North Carolina, DELTA |v| has been privileged to work assignments domestically in more than 49 states, as well as Canada, the Bahamas, the United Kingdom, and Kuwait.
To learn more or to contact DELTA |v|, please visit the DELTA |v| website.
Matthew DiSogra, EDR Services Manager
Daimler Trucks North America, the world’s biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, has announced that DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering and Mecanica Scientific Services will serve as the exclusive licensed service providers for imaging VRDU data from the Detroit Assurance Safety Systems in their commercial vehicles. This partnership will allow for Daimler’s clients to have a streamlined process for coordinating imaging services in their region and efficiently receiving conclusive and accurate data.
To help client’s have expedited services, Daimler will no longer be imaging VRDUs in-house and all imaging services will be handled by the client’s regional service provider. DELTA |v| will serve as the regional service provider for the eastern United States & Canada and Mecanica will service the western United States & Canada. By having an exclusive service provider for each region, clients will be able to coordinate turnaround times in as little as 24 hours.
Matthew DiSogra, EDR Services Manager at DELTA |v| says, “We're honored and looking forward to being able to offer the same quick, easy, and accurate processing our clients are familiar with to Daimler Trucks North America’s customers.”
Bradley Higgins, Group Manager of Event Data Recorders at Mecanica says, “We are excited to expand our work with Daimler Trucks North America in improving customer support and service for Freightliner customers.”
To learn more about data imaging services and providers for Daimler vehicles in your region, please visit the HVEDR DTNA website.
About DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.:
DELTA |v| is recognized as an accident reconstruction industry leader in its use of advanced technology to accurately document complex incident sites. The firm is also one of only two companies in the United States authorized to download proprietary data from Mack/Volvo black boxes. Headquartered in North Carolina, DELTA |v| has been privileged to work assignments domestically in more than 49 states, as well as Canada, the Bahamas, the United Kingdom, and Kuwait.
To learn more or to contact DELTA |v|, please visit the DELTA |v| website.
Matthew DiSogra, EDR Services Manager
DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering
+1 704-525-5700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn