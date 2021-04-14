Amuka Esports Announces Multi-Channel Partnership with PlantX
Forging a new path for plant-based and wellness products for gamers
PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amuka Esports ("Amuka") is pleased to announce its new multi-channel partnership with PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX"), a multifaceted online marketplace for all things plant-based.
Amuka and PlantX aim to engage and encourage gamers to eat healthy and lead a healthy lifestyle while pursuing their passion for gaming and content creation. The partnership will allow PlantX to engage gamers with campaigns and user-generated content alongside Amuka's gaming ecosystem. The partnership will include PlantX wrapped cars in Amuka's iRacing series, collaboration in social media campaigns and merchandise giveaways.
"There is a lot of talk about the need for more health and wellness in the gaming industry and it is time we walk the walk," said Ben Federman, Amuka CEO. "We are so excited to be working with a leading health and wellness e-commerce marketplace and will be creating unique campaigns to educate and empower gamers to make better health and nutrition choices."
In addition, PlantX will be featured on Amuka's Best of 3 podcast which will feature a segment about health and nutrition in the gaming industry. PlantX will also be featured in Amuka Esports owned esports hub Waves Gaming and EZY Mode.
PlantX, the digital face of the plant-based community and the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, is committed to promoting awareness about plant-based living. PlantX has created a dynamic platform where anyone can learn about plant-based living, shop for plant-based products, order plants for their home and order prepared plant-based meals. The platform is also a community place where people can engage and share their best practices for plant-based living.
"At PlantX, we believe that plant-based living is for anyone and everyone that wants to learn about it," said PlantX CEO Julia Frank. "The esports community is vast and wonderful. We are thrilled to be able to partner with Amuka Esports, who has built a massive community of gamers that are ready for positive and lasting change."
About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports is a diversified esports company focusing on teams, tournaments, content, and venues. We create localized hubs in cities across North America, each consisting of a venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands, and incubator. Amuka also operates Canada's largest esports venue along with several teams based in North America and Europe. Learn more about our impact on the North American esports scene at our official website and on our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
About PlantX
As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the PlantX offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, PlantX currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. PlantX eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. Learn more about PlantX on their official website, as well as on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.
Forward-looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the business and strategic plans of PlantX.
By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the PlantX's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of PlantX due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of PlantX to access capital to meet future financing needs; PlantX's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.
Additional risk factors can also be found in the PlantX's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. PlantX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.
