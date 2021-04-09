Integrated Design Systems Now Offering Free eBook on Product Development and Design

An industry leader in industrial product design and development is providing a new, revolutionary eBook at no cost.

OYSTER BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Integrated Design Systems today announced that it is offering a free eBook on the 7 Deadly Sins of Product Development and Design.

“Learn from the voice of experience, avoid the mistakes of others, and chart a path of essentials in design to assure success,” said Michael Paloian, President of Integrated Design Systems. “To receive this breakthrough eBook for free, the only thing that individuals have to do is opt-in to our mailing list.”

With more than 35 years of industry experience, Paloian provides the overarching concept for all projects – first, identify and avoid these classic mistakes. What’s more, individuals will learn:

• Essentials of success in product design.

• Critical importance of comprehensive specifications.

• Clearly understanding the end-user.

• Creating the optimized materials solution.

“Begin with experience, knowledge, tools, and guidance,” Paloian said, before adding, “Understand the pitfalls of others (who have learned the hard way) to take the first steps on the road to success.”

The seven deadly sins in which this free eBook reveals include:

• 1: To accurately define product specifications.

• 2: Not understanding the end-user, competition, and the marketplace.

• 3: Being inflexible about creative options; deconstruction/reconstruction.

• 4: Minimum consideration for product aesthetics and proportion and for end-user/human factors.

• 5: Insufficient knowledge of materials, processing, manufacturing, and costs.

• 6: Inadequate or improper testing, evaluation, and verification.

• 7: Neglect the production follow-up and final review.

In 1983, Paloian founded Integrated Design Systems. Since then, Paloian and his team have built an industrial design company with an enviable reputation – providing clients with world-class designs of sophisticated, often very complicated products for international markets. The company has more than 40 patents and countless award-winning products.

“Avoiding pitfalls is a strong step forward,” Paloian said. “But each designer has his or her set of skills and area of expertise. Moving forward means addressing the negative considerations and investing in the positive steps for successful product development and design.”

Paloian noted that product design, industrial design, and product development are fascinating professions that are continually evolving with social, economic, and technological changes.

“Designers must therefore maintain honesty and integrity to guide them throughout this challenging process,” Paloian said.

For more information, please visit www.idsys.com/design-company and https://www.idsys.com/industrial-design-blog/.

About Integrated Design Systems

Integrated Design Systems, Inc. is an industrial product design and development firm. For over 35 years, we’ve consistently delivered high-quality products on time and on budget to optimize our client’s marketing, manufacturing, and functional needs.

Contact Details:

74 West Main Street

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

United States