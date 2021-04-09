DebtTrader® names Jenn Wilson President & Chief Compliance Officer
HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DebtTrader, the receivable management industry’s leading compliant and secure loan sale advisor and loan sale platform, today announced the promotion of Jenn Wilson to President & Chief Compliance Officer.
“Jenn has been instrumental in ensuring that DebtTrader and its network of pre-certified buyers maintain the lowest complaint ratio industry-wide. You only have to listen to bad collection calls to understand how vital it is that we all do our part and invest in solutions and processes that ensure consumer harm is eliminated in the recovery process post-sale. Over the last 9 years, DebtTrader has made that vital investment. Jenn Wilson and her team of compliance specialists have worked tirelessly to evolve our technology and processes to make that goal a reality. Since our inception, we have helped lenders sell with confidence reducing their post-sale complaint ratio by more than 95%, something we are incredibly proud of. However, it doesn’t stop there: we believe the industry will benefit greatly as she takes on her new role and applies her innovative approach to all areas of the business”, said Matthew Wratten, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DebtTrader.
Jenn’s promotion highlights DebtTrader’s continuous commitment to compliance and consumer protection. “DebtTrader has always focused on creating and maintaining the most compliant, safe, and transparent sales process for both sellers and buyers of distressed assets. In light of the recent financial constraints placed upon many families, it is more important than ever to ensure consumers are treated with dignity and respect throughout the collection process. As the regulatory environment continues to evolve, I look forward to continuing to engage with our client partners to help them achieve success throughout the sales process while protecting their consumers, their brand, and their reputation.”
Prior to joining DebtTrader, Jenn served in various compliance roles for several large third-party collection agencies. Jenn is designated as a Certified Receivables Compliance Professional (CRCP) by the Receivables Management Association International and as a Credit and Collection Compliance Officer (CCCO) by ACA International. Jenn also served multiple terms on the Certification Council for RMA as well as serving as the Chairperson of its Audit Committee.
About DebtTrader®
Founded in 2011, DebtTrader is the debt industry’s leading compliance and secure online debt sale marketplace and management system, allowing originators, debt buyer and servicers to buy and sell debt portfolios in a secure, compliant, transparent environment. DebtTrader’s certification program ensures that only compliant companies are allowed access to buy or sell debt and access consumer data.
For more information please contact:
Daniel Green
DebtTrader
2200 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 150
Henderson, NV 89052
Phone: (855) 658-8439
E-mail:dgreen@debttrader.com
