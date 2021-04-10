Interesting ‘Engineering Update’ Findings… 53% of Fire Safety Professionals Have Seen an Increase in Fire Door Wedging

Fire Safety in our new COVID conscious world, requires consideration and accurate insight as executed by Geofire - see engineering-update.co.uk

AMERSHAM, BUCKS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineering Update - engineering-update.co.ukResults from a survey conducted by a manufacturer of fire safety technology, Geofire, found that 53% of fire safety professionals have seen an increase in fire doors being wedged open since the start of the pandemic. The survey, which was completed to gain an insight into how COVID-19 has impacted the fire safety industry over the last 12 months, highlighted key themes such as the impact of financial pressure following the pandemic.84% of the respondents identified that financial pressure has made businesses less likely to carry out fire safety maintenance and improvements. One Health and Safety Advisor, said: “Fire will not stop for COVID-19, employers still have an obligation to keep people and premises fire safe”. Over the last 12 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated the world with the necessary, but disruptive nature of lock-downs and restrictions impacting day to day business across the UK. Despite the turbulent year, the risk a fire poses to life and property remains unchanged.Geofire warns that businesses must continue to ensure that their fire safety is not only compliant, but adapted to facilitate the added challenge of the on-going pandemic. The report highlights that fire safety professionals believe there is a lack of awareness in businesses around the importance of fire safety, with 37% stating that infection control measures have had a negative impact.Andy Collinson, CEO at Geofire, said: “As the manufacturer of fire safety products, including fire door holders and closers, we wanted to conduct this survey to learn from others in the industry and raise awareness of the importance of ensuring fire safety compliance. This is even more important as restrictions ease and businesses and buildings across the UK begin to reopen, some for the first time in over a year”.The survey was based on responses from a range of people working within the industry, such as; Fire Risk Assessors, Fire Door Auditors, H&S Advisors and Fire Safety Consultants.To read the full report, visit www.geofire.co.uk/covid-19-and-fire-safety-report/ Firexo Head of Marketing, Karen Nunn stated "Our mission at Firexo is to focus on doing all we can to help save lives and reduce any unnecessary fire risk; with a product offering that removes confusion in the name of fire prevention, we are here to support ALL fire related businesses from Service Providers to Business and Retailers/Consumer needs."Visit: www.firexo.com Contact: Firexo on: +44 207 9896111Follow us: Firexo Official across all Social Media Channels

