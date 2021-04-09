WATERPARK INDUSTRY MEETS UP IN POLIN VIRTUAL SUMMIT

Polin Virtual Summit Vol.6

DILOVASI, KOCAELI, TURKEY, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polin Waterparks continues its webinar series focused on sharing the latest developments, innovations, products, and projects since September 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound effect on the lives of millions of people around the world. Recently imposed restrictions on daily life have forced us to quickly adopt different ways of working, learning, and connecting with each other. The spread of the coronavirus affects trade fairs and exhibitions worldwide, which are the places that the attraction industry meets. Despite the challenges, Polin is staying positive and maintaining a continually optimistic outlook of hope and strength for the team, for its clients, and for the industry.

Thanks to Polin’s international structure, organized locally across the globe, the company is in a pivotal position of understanding the dynamics of all the different cultures with which it works. This ability helps Polin better serve its partners and clients. Now that parks and entertainment venues are reopening, it's more important than ever to communicate. To help with that need, Polin launched the Polin Virtual Summit last fall as an online communications platform. The webinar series is aimed at helping the industry stay connected while its members work from home. Thanks to the online event sessions, industry participants have found an opportunity to share new products, projects, and developments with clients, partners, and their global network. This effort continues on a monthly schedule.

In 2021, the Polin Virtual Summit promises to address a wide range of topics relevant to projects of all types and sizes. Special guests and industry experts will share valuable insights and experiences regarding operations, project management, theming, storytelling, and more. Previous episodes of the webinar series featured industry leaders’ perspectives on precautions they were implementing and new projects, products, and services they were planning in the wake of COVID-19.

Recently, Cem Tuna, General Manager of the award-winning Land of Legends Theme Park, joined the Summit and shared his experiences with Polin’s accomplished experts who also discussed the project in detail, from A to Z.

Polin continues to develop new ways to bring our industry together. The company encourages everyone to mark their calendars, because the next event is only weeks away. The focus of this upcoming Polin Virtual Summit is “Where the Attractions Industry Is Heading Before and After COVID-19” with very special guests:

• Executive Director and Vice President of IAAPA EMEA, Jakob Wahl

• WTI Director of Business Development—Euro Asia Roger Currie

• General Manager of The Land of Legends Theme Park Cem Tuna

• General Manager of Polin Waterparks Dr. Kubilay Alpdogan

The Polin Virtual Summit Vol. 6 will be moderated by Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing and Communications of Polin Group, on April 13, Tuesday, at 12 p.m. (GMT+3). If you would like to register, please contact us.

Polin looks forward to the active participation of our industry professionals as we all learn, grow, and work together to overcome these new challenges.

Together we are strong and successful! Thank you!

Polin Virtual Summit - Beyond Experience