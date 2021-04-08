VA Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Availability in Florida

April 8, 2021

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities in Florida can now provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, regardless of discharge, their spouses and adult caregivers at no cost.

Check out their websites or give them a call to learn how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (web site) or call 888-820-0230 James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital – Tampa (web site) or call 888-716-7787 Miami VA Healthcare System (web site) or call 305-575-7000 North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (web site) or call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 Orlando VA Healthcare System (web site) or call 407-631-0499 West Palm Beach VA Medical Center (web site) or call 800-972-8262 ext. 5220

President Joe Biden recently signed the SAVE LIVES Act into law, expanding VA’s legal ‎authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, regardless of their VA health ‎care enrollment status, as well as Veteran spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries.