Amdocs Selected by Fastweb for the Modernization of its Operations Support Systems

Amdocs to provide open, network inventory solutions to empower Fastweb to simplify its network systems and provide innovative new services to its customers at speed

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by Fastweb, a major Italian telecommunications operator, to modernize its mission-critical inventory systems, as part of its ongoing initiative to transform its IT systems into a flexible and 5G-ready platform to grow and differentiate its business. Amdocs will enable Fastweb to drive business growth, time-to-market agility, and operational efficiencies for existing and emerging services, including 5G and Fastweb Cloud Services.



As part of the deal, Amdocs will upgrade Fastweb’s Network Inventory to the next-generation OSS solution, providing inventory, network navigation, reporting and ongoing maintenance, supporting the transformation of Fastweb’s IT into an open and dynamic infrastructure, enhancing the overall experience for Fastweb’s customers. Amdocs’ next-generation OSS solutions will empower Fastweb to deliver enhanced quality-of-service for customers with demanding SLAs. The project is tailored to improve operational performance and give Fastweb a future-proof solution for its service delivery processes.

“CSPs worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their business, enhance customer experience, and prepare for innovative services that lead to monetization opportunities in the 5G and cloud era,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Working alongside Fastweb we look forward to an exciting journey delivering experiences on their next generation network.”

