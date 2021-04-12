Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market Trends Include Use Of Modern Technologies For Optimization And Acquisitions

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Many companies use modern technologies such as process control, and powder handling to optimize API manufacturing. These technologies include advances in Lyophilization or the freeze-drying process. It is a low-temperature dehydration process which involves freezing the product, lowering pressure, and then removing the ice formed. For instance, Telstar, a company that manufactures efficient integrated systems for pharmaceutical and manufacturing processes, developed LyoGistics Zero, an automatic loading and unloading system for freeze dryers to manufacture hazardous products. The system uses a linear magnetic driving mechanism which functions without racks and belts to reduce particle generation and this improves the hygiene in API manufacturing. Also, ILC Dover, a pharmaceutical company, developed JetBreaker system, a semi-automatic powder handling system that separates powdered media and buffers powders so that they can be mixed better in a solution.

In January 2019, Bristol Myers Squibb, a US-based company that discovers and manufactures biopharmaceutical products and drugs for cancer and other diseases acquired Celgene Corporation for $74 billion. Celgene Corporation is a US-based company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders. With this acquisition, Bristol-Myers-Squibb led to developing more innovative medicines and also gained a wider portfolio.

Major players in the pharmaceutical API manufacturing industry are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim), Pfizer, Inc. and Aurobindo Pharma.

Read More On The Global Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-api-manufacturing-global-market-report

The global pharmaceutical API manufacturing market is expected to grow from $170.06 billion in 2020 to $177.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is expected to reach $215.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market covered in this report is segmented by therapy area into cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, NSAIDs, other therapeutics uses. The pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing market is also segmented by API type into chemical API, biological API, and by drug type into innovative drugs, generic prescription, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmaceutical API manufacturing market overview, forecast pharmaceutical API manufacturing market size and growth for the whole market, pharmaceutical API manufacturing market segments, and geographies, pharmaceutical API manufacturing market trends, pharmaceutical API manufacturing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2467&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market - By Type Of Service (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics), By Mode Of Transport (Air Transportation, Ocean Transportation, Land Transportation), By Pharmaceutical Type (Pharmaceutical Drugs, Biologics), By Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Genito-Urinary Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Therapeutic Proteins, Dermatology Drugs, Vaccines, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-and-biologics-logistics-market

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hp-high-potency-apis-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-excipients-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cmo-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market - By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

