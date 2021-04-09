A Beloved Pet and His Journey to Heaven
The death of a family dog teaches children about an important lessonCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Death is often a foreign concept to a small child, and their first experience of it may come with the death of a pet.
In Alan Riedesel’s Buddy Goes to Heaven, Buddy’s story, with the help of illustrations from Emma White, can aid families with young children in processing the death of a beloved pet and the grief and trauma that comes with it. At the end are a short set of suggestions and some biblical quotes along with a list of books that can help the adult to help the child.
The book is highly rated on Amazon with five stars. Meanwhile, on Goodreads, a reader by the name of Nadine writes, “Buddy Goes to Heaven fills a need for aiding a family with young children to deal with the anticipation of death, death and grief of losing a beloved pet. The art work expresses a family which cannot be identified to a particular race or ethnic group and the religious quote is one which expresses sentiments of all religions, thus both features make this book universal in its appeal. The reading level and visual presentation make this so appropriate for use in schools, animal shelters, vet offices and anywhere you find pet lovers.”
Dr. Alan Riedesel is a former elementary teacher, elementary principal, and distinguished university professor. He has written over twenty-five books for elementary school children, elementary school teachers, and parents. His wife died in 2015 after sixty-three years of marriage; together they have five grown children and six grandchildren. He lives in western New York. He is a lay speaker and enjoys initiating projects that encourage critical thinking on the part of children.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter