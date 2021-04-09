World of Dog Training to Open New Dog Training Center in West Los Angeles

One of the nation's top dog training companies is expanding.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with World of Dog Training today announced that an up-and-coming dog trainer, recently trained under the expertise of its founder and celebrity dog trainer, Ryan Matthews, will be opening a World of Dog Training Center at a West Los Angeles location.

"The ongoing expansion of adding World of Dog Training locations around the world is exciting because as a collective we can reduce the number of dogs in the shelters, reduce euthanasia and give dogs and their owners the life they both deserve," said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World of Dog Training.

Matthews, a military combat veteran and celebrity dog trainer revealed that Justin Berry is the newest trainer in the World of Dog Training team. Berry is a native of the Inglewood, Calif. area. He is currently attending courses to complete a bachelor's degree in film and photography. His love for pets, especially dogs, grew from a young age.

"I want to help people get the most out of their relationship with their dog so they both can be happy together," Berry said, before adding, "I'm on a mission to raise the public opinion of dogs and show there are no bad dogs - some just need better guidance from their humans."

As for his dog training approach, Berry described it as non-confrontational, mellow, not stern, but creating a bond, promoting the dog to want to learn and please the human. Results, he noted, are based on using the softest and most gentle approach possible.

Berry went on to point out that he understands the difficulties people experience while trying to train their dogs. Recently becoming a dog owner himself of a Jack Russell Terrier to a five-month-old puppy Razz, Berry understands how frustrating a disobedient dog can be.

World of Dog Training founder and head trainer Matthews spent a month of intense hands-on training working with Berry to train multiple dogs, covering the importance of branding, marketing and sales.

"We went deep into the psychology of dogs while sharing practical training for tips to train almost any dog," Matthews said. "Although he is new to the dog training scene, Berry is excited and motivated to share his huge heart, love for dogs, and desire to help pet owners teach their good dog to be great."

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit ryanmatthews.com and www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

