Governor McKee Directs U.S. and Rhode Island Flags Lowered

PROVIDENCE, RI - In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on April 6, 2021 as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the April 2 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

"On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Officer William F. Evans who was killed in the line of duty yesterday while defending the Capitol," said Governor McKee. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this devastating attack."

McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

