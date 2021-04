Commission Accepting Applications for 19th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the 19th Judicial District, which covers Montgomery and Robertson counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Ross H. Hicks, effective July 1, 2021.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 19th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Each candidate must submit by the deadline the original signed (unbound) as well as a digital copy of the application in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions are at www.TNCourts.gov .

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing to consider applicants on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT in the Commission Chambers of the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse located at One Millennium Plaza.

For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources