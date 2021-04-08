Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Farmers Bank and the Missouri Bank
April 08, 2021
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition against Blake King Former employee of Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, Unionville, Missouri Misappropriation of customer funds
The Missouri Bank, Warrenton, Missouri Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty
