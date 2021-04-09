Spokane retiree’s daily routine leads to big lottery win… twice

Husband stops at Spokane Safeway to pick up lottery tickets and wins $100,000 after winning $20,000 from a ticket bought at same store years earlier

Olympia, Wash. (April 5, 2021) – Pour a cup of coffee, grab the newspaper, buy a few lottery tickets, check yesterday’s tickets, repeat. This simple daily routine is how retiree Henry Dohler ended up with a winning lottery ticket at the Shadle Park Safeway in Spokane, not once… but twice. Back in 2010, Henry won $20,000 from a Scratch ticket he bought there and now he revisited the same Safeway and redeemed a free ticket prize to get a Hit 5 ticket that turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

“On Tuesday, I checked the tickets I had bought Monday and I won a free ticket,” said Henry. “On Wednesday, I bought my usual tickets and got my free one too. The next day I checked them and saw I didn’t win anything, but then I remembered I had the free ticket, so I made sure to check it against the numbers in the paper.”

That free ticket ended up making Henry and his wife, Gloria, $100,000 richer.

“It’s like the saying goes, sometimes the best things in life are free. I had to check the ticket three times to make sure that I won,” Henry said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I actually felt myself getting flushed like my temperature was rising… but for a good reason.”

Henry, a retiree from Western States Equipment, where he sold Caterpillar equipment parts for 46 years, says that if he wasn’t 76, he might go out and buy his dream car, a 1963 Corvette Split-Window. “I can dream,” he said. Instead, he and Gloria likely will use some of the extra money to plan a trip to the East Coast so they can visit family for a few weeks.

Hit 5 is a daily drawing game from Washington’s Lottery. Tickets cost $1 each, with the winning Cashpot starting at $100,000 and increasing until someone wins. Henry’s winning ticket was purchased at the Safeway located at 2507 W Wellesley Ave in Spokane.

