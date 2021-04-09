Could you have hit the jackpot? More than $2.9 million in Unclaimed lottery prizes expire soon

44 large prizes from Washington’s Lottery are currently unclaimed; Winners have 180 days from draw date to claim their prize

Olympia, Wash. (April 5, 2021) - Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets, as there currently are 44 unclaimed prizes each valued at $10,000 or more, and totaling more than $2.9 million, including two $1 million prizes. A Match 4 prize worth $10,000 will expire this month, and Washington Lottery officials are encouraging players to check their tickets to claim this and other outstanding prizes.

The Match 4 ticket was purchased at Jacksons in Kirkland (12221 NE 124th St) and expires April 19. The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures and final decisions of the Executive Director.

While the Lottery’s offices in Olympia and Spokane are now open to the public, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 to mail in their tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim. This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found here.

