Oregon-based Dragonberry Produce earns Global Trade Award

Amy Nguyen, Dragonberry Produce

Dragonberry Produce, a specialty produce distributor, founded by Amy Nguyen, is the 2021 recipient of the Global Trade Mid-Size Business Award presented by the Oregon Consular Corps (OCC). Each year OCC hosts the in-person funding raising gala honoring scholars and trade-sector companies for their significant contributions to Oregon’s economic vitality and quality of life. Due to the pandemic this year’s event will be virtual and free, but donations are encouraged to help support the Scholarship program.

Dragonberry Produce is a specialty boutique distributor, importer, and exporter headquartered in Canby, Oregon.

“Thank you, Amy and Dragonberry Produce, for all your contributions to agricultural trade in Oregon,” said Alexis Taylor, Director, Oregon Department of Agriculture. “Trade is crucial to Oregon’s economy and agricultural industry. In 2019, the state exported $2.3 billion in food and agriculture products to nearly 120 different counties. Amy’s entrepreneurial spirit, investments in energy efficiency, and dedication to delivering the highest quality products continue to build Oregon’s reputation worldwide.”

Global Trade Award evaluators examined entrepreneurial aptitude, commercial knowledge, vision, ambition, and drive to build a thriving international enterprise in choosing winners. Evaluators say they were impressed with how Dragonberry Produce developed new growth opportunities abroad, both the import and export sides, that resulted in increased sales, profit, market share, and geographical expansion.

Other award recipients include Tim Boyle, Columbia Sportswear, Erickson, Inc., Travel Portland, Scott Goddin and Karen Goddin.

The virtual Celebrate Trade event is April 8 beginning at 4pm. All individuals and companies are encouraged to register at https://orconsularcorps.org/celebrate-trade and register as a virtual guest. The event raises money for the Oregon Consular Corps Scholarship Fund, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to ten students at five Oregon universities.